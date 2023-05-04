Shocked Serbians mourn victims of Belgrade school shooting
Scores of Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, paid silent homage on Thursday to peers killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shockwaves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control.
The students filled the streets around the school in central Belgrade as they streamed in from all over the city. Earlier, thousands had lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the eight children and a school guard who were killed on Wednesday morning.
People cried and hugged outside the school as they stood in front of heaps of flowers, small teddy bears, soccer balls. A gray and pink toy elephant was placed by the school fence along with messages of grief, and a girl's ballet shoes hung from the fence.
The Balkan nation is struggling to come to terms with what has happened. Though awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings still have been extremely rare -- and this is the first school shooting in Serbia's modern history.
The tragedy also sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.
Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children.
Police have said that the teen used his father's guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drew sketches of classrooms and made lists of the children he planned to kill, police said on Wednesday.
The boy, who had visited shooting ranges with his father and apparently had the code to his father's safe, took two guns from the safe where they were stored together with the bullets, police said on Wednesday.
"The Ministry of Interior is appealing to all gun owners to store their guns with care, locked up in safes or closets so they are out of reach of others, particularly children," police said in a statement that also announced tightened controls on gun owners in the future.
The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalized -- six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning.
To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning.
Serbian teachers' unions announced protests and strikes to demand changes and warn about a crisis in the school system. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence rather than a deep social crisis in the country.
The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions.
Upon entering his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot the teacher before turning his gun on the students.
Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the school yard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, Kecmanovic told duty officers he was a "psychopath who needs to calm down," police said.
Those killed were seven girls, one boy and the school security guard. One of the girls was a French citizen, France's foreign ministry said.
Authorities have said that Kecmanovic is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.
"I think we are all guilty. I think each one of us has some responsibility, that we allowed some things we should not allow (to happen)," said Zoran Sefik, a Belgrade resident, during Wednesday evening's vigil near the school.
Jovan Lazovic, another Belgrade resident, said he was not surprised: "It was a matter of days when something like this could happen, having in mind what happening in the world and here," he said.
Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The region is among the top in Europe in the number of guns per capita. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations and the cult of the warrior is part of national identity. Still, the last mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s as well as ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.
"We have had too much violence for too long," psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. "Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models ... and create a different system of values."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
'I can't afford $1,800 a month': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christel Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
Canada
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has sped up snowmelt in the mountains, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in several areas of the province's southern Interior.
World
-
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of the disgraced financier's crimes took place.
-
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.
-
Shocked Serbians mourn victims of Belgrade school shooting
Scores of Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, paid silent homage on Thursday to peers killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shockwaves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control.
-
U.S. joins UN in suspending food aid to Ethiopia's Tigray
The United States Agency for International Development suspended all food assistance to the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray 'until further notice' while it investigates the theft of humanitarian supplies. The UN confirmed earlier reports that it was doing the same.
-
Erdogan launches election campaign with pledge to slash Turkiye inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan launched his re-election campaign on Tuesday with a party pledge to slash inflation to single digits and boost growth, as he seeks to extend his two decades in power in a May 14 vote.
-
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
Politics
-
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
Balanced budget, electoral reform back on policy agenda for Liberals at convention
Balanced budgets and electoral reform are back on the agenda for Canada's Liberals this week as the party holds its first in-person policy convention in five years.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
Entertainment
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Business
-
Small South American country becoming offshore oil giant, while residents 'live on promises'
The list of needs is long in a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway.
-
Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
-
Bud maker's profit jumps as customers absorb higher prices
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday as sharp price increases failed to put customers off.
Lifestyle
-
'Pretty much all' blame for pricey tickets due to one thing, expert says
One expert explains why event-goers have seen such a drastic rise in the price of tickets, and shares his view of where prices are headed in the future.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
Sports
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
-
Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA
Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.
-
Enbridge signs tolling deal with shippers for Mainline pipeline system
Enbridge says it has reached a deal with shippers for tolling on its Mainline pipeline system, which moves over three million barrels a day of crude oil and liquids from Western Canada.
Autos
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren't killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.