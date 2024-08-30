Ship targeted by 2 suspected missiles from Yemen's Houthi rebels in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns

'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden late Friday, splashing down nearby without causing any damage, authorities said.
The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated. That attack, the worst in weeks, risked a major oil spill as the rebels' campaign disrupts the one trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as halting some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.
The attack Friday saw two missiles “exploding in close proximity to the vessel” some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.
The ship “reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call,” the UKMTO said. “Investigations are ongoing.”
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.
Meanwhile, the U.S. military's Central Command said Saturday it destroyed two drones over Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Multiple water main breaks throughout Calgary are likely to have been caused by pressure changes in the system following the shutdown of the Bearspaw feeder main.
Tropical Storm Shanshan slowly made its way northeast through Japan toward the capital Saturday, setting off a mudslide that killed three people, halting trains and leaving underground passages brimming with water.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's vow to promote in vitro fertilization by forcing health insurance companies or the federal government to pay for the treatments is at odds with the actions of much of his own party.
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Tributes are pouring in for Medo Halimy, a 19-year-old Palestinian TikTok star who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Two former Georgia election workers who won a US$148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked a court Friday to award them the cash-strapped former New York City mayor's apartment and other property as they ramp up efforts to collect on the staggering debt.
Workers' rights are once again under the microscope after last week's massive railway work stoppage was abruptly halted when the federal government intervened less than 17 hours after the shutdown began.
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
Carolyn Baker, clad in a neon pink top and matching sunglasses, smiled as she ran the Falmouth Road Race on the shore of Cape Cod, looking around for friends as she neared the end of a race she’d completed more than a dozen times before.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Director Tim Burton is shedding light on why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not appearing in the upcoming 'Beetlejuice' sequel.
One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.
After struggling to drum up interest following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has found a distributor that plans to release the film shortly before the election in November.
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of his decision.
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
The CEO of Postmedia says job cuts at Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain are necessary because the properties were facing bankruptcy.
An annual celebration of sea glass is celebrating its third year in Saint John this weekend.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
Scenic Rush launched in 2014 offering an experience of a lifetime – a chance to drive a supercar such as a Lamborghini or Ferrari on B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway.
A family's front yard has been turning heads in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood – because of one giant addition that's taken root in the garden.
Residents of an east-end Toronto neighbourhood are keeping their pets indoors after a police charged a teenager with animal cruelty charges.
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
It's some of the best news about opioids since the beginning of the pandemic: overdose deaths are way down.
Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.
Instead of walking into a classroom next week, hundreds of students in Stittsville will be going back to virtual learning because their new school will not be open in time for the first day of class.
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
The Montreal Fire Service says that the body of a possible drowning victim was found near Verdun Beach by search and rescue boats from Montreal Police (SPVM) and the fire department.
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
The construction manager for the company building Edmonton's west expansion of the Valley Line LRT says work at major intersections could go faster if it was able to close them completely.
The Alberta Energy Regulator could have fined Imperial Oil at least 26 times more in connection with oilsands tailings leaks at one of its sites in northern Alberta, according to environmental law experts.
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
An iconic blues bar in Halifax is bidding farewell to its long-time home as it prepares to move to a new spot.
Loved ones of a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle are demanding to know what happened that night.
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
Several organizations in Regina got together to host an event in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
The Administration Information Management System (AIMS), which includes payroll management for healthcare workers, has been in development for the past six years.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Golf is once again paying for golf as London’s municipal golf course system is on more secure financial footing. The news comes after council made the bold decision to permanently close River Road Golf Course several years ago.
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
Ontario's watchdog has ended its investigation into whether a police officer's actions resulted in a fatal collision in Springwater last month involving a young driver.
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
Environment Canada has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released tips ahead of the weekend, reminding community members to prioritize safety.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
Police in northwestern Ontario raided a residence in Manitouwadge this week and seized 13,000 illegal cigarettes along with prohibited drugs.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
