Ship intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create an artificial reef

This sinking ship off the coast of Florida is bound to become a new habitat for marine life.

The artificial reef deployment took place on April 18 off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, in the Gulf of Mexico. It was the first state-water vessel deployment in about 20 years in the area.

The ship, which was sunk by the Okaloosa County Coastal Ressource Team and Destin-Fort Walton Tourism, is located some four nautical miles from the coast at a depth of around 22 metres. It will serve as an ecosystem for marine life and is set to become a destination for diving.

Deployments are subjected to a strict permitting process and must meet state and federal approvals.

Florida has an active artificial reef program that led to the deployment of more than 3,800 public artificial reefs since the 1940s.

