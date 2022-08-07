Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine

Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine

Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

