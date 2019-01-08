Sheriff: South Carolina toddler shoots, wounds self
In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at an annual gun show in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Philip Kamrass, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 7:53AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. - A sheriff's office in South Carolina says a 3-year-old boy took a gun from inside a car and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets the boy was wounded Monday night and taken to an area hospital.
A sheriff's office statement says the boy found the gun inside a car. It's unclear whose car the gun was in.
Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting appears accidental but remains under investigation.