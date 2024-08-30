World

    • Sheriff's office quickly dispels active shooter rumour at Disney World after fight, 'popping' sound

    A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    ORLANDO, Fla. -

    A fight at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park and a “popping” sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff's office.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there was no active shooter at the park on Thursday night.

    The sheriff's office posted the following on social media: “There is NO active shooter at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a 'popping' sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter.”

    No one was arrested, a spokesperson for the office said Friday.

    Visitors at the park posted accounts that people were running and children were crying amid the confusion.

    A Disney World spokesperson issued a statement thanking the sheriff's office for its immediate response and said normal operations resumed at the park.

