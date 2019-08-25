Sheriff's office: L.A. deputy lied about being shot by sniper
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 9:03AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who said he was shot in a station parking lot was lying.
Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late Saturday that Wednesday's "reported sniper assault was fabricated" by Angel Reinosa, a 21-year-old deputy.
A department statement on Thursday had said a round hit the top of Reinosa's shoulder, damaging his uniform shirt but failing to penetrate his flesh.
But Sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener says no bullets were recovered from the scene and detectives saw "no visible injuries." He says Reinosa eventually admitted making up the story and using a knife to cut the two holes in his shirt.
Reinosa has been relieved of his duties and will face a criminal investigation. Wegener says Reinosa didn't explain a motive.
