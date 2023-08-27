Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
The white man who fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack at a Florida store shot one of his victims as she sat in her car, chased another through the store and shot the third as he entered, Jacksonville's sheriff said Sunday.
Shooter Ryan Palmeter, 21, legally purchased his guns in recent months even though he had been involuntarily committed for a mental health examination in 2017, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. He killed himself after killing his three victims.
Waters identified those shot in Saturday's attack at a Dollar General as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car; store employee A.J. Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he tried to flee; and customer Gerrald Gallion, 29, who was shot as he entered the store.
Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the shooting, Waters said.
Palmeter lived with his parents in neighbouring Clay County and had texted his father during the shooting and told him to break into his room, Waters said. The father then found a suicide note, a will and writings that Waters has described as racist.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The pastor of a church near the site of the racist fatal shooting of three Black people in Florida told congregants Sunday to follow Jesus Christ's example and keep their sadness from turning to rage.
Jacksonville's mayor wept. Others at the service focused on Florida's political rhetoric and said it has fuelled such racist attacks.
The shooting traumatized an historically Black neighbourhood in Jacksonville Saturday as thousands visited Washington, D.C., to attend the Rev. Al Sharpton's 60th anniversary commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic "I Have A Dream" speech.
- If you're on Telegram, subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on top stories
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The latest in a long history of American racist killings was at the forefront of Sunday services at St. Paul AME Church, about 3 miles from the crime scene.
"Our hearts are broken," the Rev. Willie Barnes told about 100 congregants Sunday morning. "If any of you are like me, I'm fighting trying to not be angry."
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Sunday that the Justice Department was "investigating this attack as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism."
"No person in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fuelled violence and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one to bigotry and hate," he said.
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan cried as she addressed the congregation.
"It feels some days like we're going backward," she said.
"I've heard some people say that some of the rhetoric that we hear doesn't really represent what's in people's hearts, it's just the game. It's just the political game," Deegan said. "Those three people who lost their lives, that's not a game. "
The choir sang "Amazing Grace" before ministers said prayers for the victims' families and the broader community. From the pews, congregants with heads bowed answered with "amen."
A masked white man carried out the shooting with at least one weapon bearing a swastika inside a Dollar General store, leaving two men and one woman dead.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. within a mile of Edward Waters University, a small, historically Black university. In addition to carrying a firearm painted with a symbol of Germany's Nazi regime of the 1930s and 1940s, the shooter issued racist statements before the shooting. He killed himself at the scene.
"He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
At the St. Paul AME Church service, elected officials said racist attacks like Saturday's have been encouraged by political rhetoric targeting "wokeness" and policies from the Republican-led state government headed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including one taking aim at the teaching of Black history in Florida.
"We must be clear, it was not just racially motivated, it was racist violence that has been perpetuated by rhetoric and policies designed to attack Black people, period," said state Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat and one of several elected officials to speak during the church service.
"We cannot sit idly by as our history is being erased, as our lives are being devalued, as wokeness is being attacked," Nixon said. "Because let's be clear -- that is red meat to a base of voters."
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The gunman, who was in his 20s, wore a bullet-resistant vest and used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He acted alone and there was no evidence that he was part of a group, Waters said.
Officials said the shooter wrote statements to federal law enforcement and the media that contained evidence suggesting that the attack was intended to mark the fifth anniversary of the murder of two people during a video game tournament in Jacksonville by a shooter who also killed himself.
Officials did not immediately release the names of the victims or the gunman on Saturday. Local media identified a man believed to be the shooter but his identity was not independently confirmed by The Associated Press by early Sunday.
Edward Waters University said in a statement that a security officer had seen the man near the school's library and asked for identification. When the man refused, he was asked to leave and returned to his car. He was spotted putting on the bullet-resistant vest and a mask before leaving the grounds, although it was not known whether he had planned an attack at the university.
"I can't tell you what his mindset was while he was there, but he did go there," the sheriff said.
Professor David Jamison, who teaches history at Edward Waters, attended St. Paul AME Church on Sunday morning with four students from the university. The Rev. Barnes acknowledged them from the pulpit.
"These young men, they were withing feet of their lives being taken," Barnes told the congregation. "And we're grateful God spared their lives."
The four students declined to speak with reporters after church. The pastor didn't elaborate on what happened to them, and Jamison said he didn't know details.
"They're overwhelmed," the professor said, "and thankful to be alive."
Shortly before the attack, the gunman sent his father a text message telling him to check his computer, where he found his writings. The family notified 911, but the shooting had already begun, Waters said.
"This is a community that has suffered again and again. So many times this is where we end up," Mayor Deegan said.
Rudolph McKissick, a national board member of the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, Baptist bishop, and senior pastor of the Bethel Church in Jacksonville, was in Jacksonville on Saturday when the shooting occurred in the historically Black New Town neighbourhood
"Nobody is having honest, candid conversations about the presence of racism," McKissick said.
DeSantis, who spoke with the sheriff by phone from Iowa while campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, called the shooter a "scumbag."
"This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions. He took the coward's way out," DeSantis said.
McKissick, the Jacksonville pastor, was one of those saying that DeSantis' politics were contributing to racial tensions in Florida.
"This divide exists because of the ongoing disenfranchisement of Black people and a governor, who is really propelling himself forward through bigoted, racially motivated, misogynistic, xenophobic actions to throw red meat to a Republican base," McKissick said.
Past shootings targeting Black Americans include one at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022 and a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.
The Buffalo shooting, which killed 10 people, stands apart as one of the deadliest targeted attacks on Black people by a lone white gunman in U.S. history. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Jacksonville shooting came a day before the 63rd anniversary of the city's notorious "Ax Handle Saturday," when 200 Ku Klux Klan members attacked Black protesters conducting a peaceful sit-in against Jim Crow laws banning them from white-owned stores and restaurants.
The police stood by until a Black street gang arrived to fight the Klansmen, who were armed with bats and ax handles. Only Black people were arrested.
------
AP writers John Raoux in Jacksonville, Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Trisha Ahmed in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
The white man who fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack at a Florida store shot one of his victims as she sat in her car, chased another through the store and shot the third as he entered, Jacksonville's sheriff said Sunday.
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears town of Hay River
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
Canada
-
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
World
-
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
-
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
Two months after leading a daylong mutiny against Russia's military leadership, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The last weeks of the mercenary leader's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him.
-
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
The white man who fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack at a Florida store shot one of his victims as she sat in her car, chased another through the store and shot the third as he entered, Jacksonville's sheriff said Sunday.
-
Israel says its foreign minister met with his Libyan counterpart in sign of burgeoning ties
The Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met secretly in Italy last week, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday, in what it said was the first-ever meeting between the country's top diplomats.
-
U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
-
U.S. military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base
The U.S. military has identified the Marine Corps pilot who was killed Thursday when his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base during a training flight.
Politics
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Health
-
Wildland firefighters battle mental health, labour challenges atop deadly blazes
Two-week work cycles. Shifts that can last up to 18 hours. Sleeping in tents or gymnasiums far from home. Dangerous and unpredictable work environments. Those are the working conditions for many wildland firefighters across Canada.
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked Sunday at the International Space Station, concluding a one-day trip to rendezvous with the orbiting laboratory after launching from Florida.
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
Mysterious dark spot detected on Neptune
Astronomers have spotted a large and mysterious dark spot within Neptune's atmosphere, and it has an unexpectedly bright companion.
Entertainment
-
'Gran Turismo' and 'Barbie' are neck-and-neck at the box office
'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story' and 'Barbie' are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig's pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Liam Payne says he has 'serious kidney infection,' cancels South American tour
Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.
Business
-
Canadian banks face squeeze between climate expectations, market pressures
While banks recognize that Canadians are living through a wildfire season like no other, activists say they aren't delivering where they're most needed: on efforts against the climate change trends making the infernos worse.
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
Lifestyle
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress -- set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia's main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
Sports
-
Barrett leads balanced offence as Canada thumps Lebanon 128-73 at hoops World Cup
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
-
Canada's Moh Ahmed places 7th in men's 5,000m at athletics worlds
Canada's Moh Ahmed finished seventh in the men's 5,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
-
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.