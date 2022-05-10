Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

  • Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

    Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 10, 2022. (Eranga Jayawardena / AP)

  • Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

    The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.

  • Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42, mostly hotel workers

    The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it was a day of mourning for the 42 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped apart the building and of continued searching for yet more victims.

  • Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader's extradition

    The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. It warned that anyone who disobeyed the stay-at-home order risked being shot or having their vehicle burned.

