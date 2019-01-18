Sheriff: 3 children found in freezer died of asphyxiation
This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows the home and yard in Suwannee County, Fla., where three children were found not breathing inside of a freezer. (Lauren Bacho / The Gainesville Sun via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 7:42AM EST
LIVE OAK, Fla. -- Autopsies showed three young children died of accidental asphyxiation when they became trapped in an unplugged chest-style freezer in their yard in north Florida.
Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said there were no signs of trauma on the children, ages 1, 4 and 6. Their bodies were found Sunday at a home outside of Live Oak after they went missing while playing outside.
The Gainesville Sun reports two families lived at the home -- a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, and the grandmother of the other two children.
St. John said the mother went inside while the children were playing on a trampoline. When she returned, they were gone. The children weren't breathing when they were found inside the freezer, which had a latch keeping them from opening it.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Secret talks between U.S., NKorea take place in Sweden
- Mike Pence defends Second Lady's job at school that bars LGBTQ students
- Congress to probe report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
- Cohen says he rigged online polls for Trump in 2014, 2015
- Drilling machines help frantic search of trapped Spanish boy