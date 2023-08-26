Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine's northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine Saturday, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said.
The shelling near the city of Kupiansk came as U.K. officials said that Russia may try to retake the area, which was captured by Kyiv in a lightning counteroffensive last September after more than six months of Russian occupation. Fierce fighting there earlier this month prompted mandatory evacuations and fears of a second Russian takeover.
Russian shells on Saturday morning struck the cafe in Podoly, an eastern suburb of Kupiansk, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post. He added that rescue teams were working at the site.
U.K. military intelligence on Saturday assessed that Russia may "increase the intensity of its offensive efforts" around Kupiansk and nearby Lyman in an attempt to take pressure off its forces near Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has reportedly made gradual gains.
Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, said in a regular briefing Saturday that Moscow's forces had "improved their position along the front line" in the Kupiansk area and repelled five Ukrainian assaults over the previous day. He did not give further details regarding any troop movements.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages around Kupiansk, citing a concerted effort by Russian troops to punch through the front line.
After the Russian occupiers left Kupiansk last year, Ukrainian authorities said they found torture chambers and mass graves in the region.
Ukrainian officials have so far reported limited advances in Kyiv's large-scale counteroffensive launched in early June, including in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the eastern city that became the site of the war's longest and bloodiest battle before falling to Moscow in May.
A Washington-based think tank said late Friday that Ukrainian forces were pushing forward in Zaporizhzhia after advancing into the village of Robotyne earlier this week. The Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment cited pro-Kremlin military bloggers expressing concern over a lack of reinforcements and troop locations in the area, while the Ukrainian General Staff that same day claimed unspecified further successes south and southeast of Robotyne.
Also on Saturday, a new drone attack on Moscow forced an early morning temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city, Russian state media reported. Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest of near-daily strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region.
Kyiv has since early this year sought to take the 18-month-war into the heart of Russia, also saying recently that it was behind strikes on Russian military assets far behind the front lines.
Russia's defense ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down over the Istra district of the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Red Square. Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
According to Russia's state Tass agency, the Sheremetevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports all suspended flights for over an hour early Saturday.
Russian Telegram channels on Saturday posted videos, some of them apparently from home security cameras, of what they claimed was Russian air defense downing the drone. One video shows a car parked outside what appears to be a suburban home, its alarm beginning to blare seconds after two loud blasts sound in the distance.
Russia's defense ministry that same day blamed Ukraine for the attack. As of Saturday morning, Ukrainian authorities had not said whether Kyiv had any involvement.
Russia and Ukraine traded multiple drone attacks earlier this week, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics.
Also this week, Kyiv claimed it had destroyed a key Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian media also claimed that Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv's military intelligence services carried out a pair of recent drone attacks that destroyed and damaged bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia.
Later on Saturday, Russia's defense ministry said in a separate statement that another drone was brought down as it approached the Russian city of Belgorod, some 45 kilometers (27 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It did not mention any casualties or damage.
Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukrainian forces of shelling a border village using cluster munitions, wounding six civilians. Gladkov did not provide visual evidence for the use of the controversial and widely banned weapons, which contain dozens of small bomblets that scatter shrapnel over a wide area.
Kyiv last month began receiving cluster bombs from the U.S., but has pledged to use them only to dislodge groups of enemy soldiers. Ukrainian officials have regularly accused Moscow of firing cluster munitions at residential areas, while Russian regional authorities have reported Ukrainian cross-border attacks in which civilians were hurt.
Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, reported early on Saturday that two Iranian-made "Shahed" drones fired by Russian troops were shot down during the night over the country's northeast.
In Ukraine's front-line Kherson region in the south, local Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported that an 83-year-old woman died in a hospital after suffering burn wounds as Russian forces overnight shelled the riverside village of Olhivka. Also on Saturday, the Kherson regional administration reported that Russian shelling damaged a hospital in the province's namesake capital, blowing out doors and windows but causing no casualties.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine's northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine Saturday, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
Hawaii's cherished notion of family, the ohana, endures in tragedy's aftermath
Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and hundreds more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
Canada
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities
Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
World
-
Hawaii's cherished notion of family, the ohana, endures in tragedy's aftermath
Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and hundreds more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina.
-
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a Moscow court's decision to extend his pretrial detention in Russia until the end of November, according to documents on the court's website.
-
Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across the country
Fire department officials in Greece arrested two men Saturday for allegedly deliberately setting fires, while hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires that have killed at least 21 people in the past week.
-
An attack by al-Qaida-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday killing and wounding more than 30 troops, opposition activists said.
-
A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
The Palestinian news agency reported Saturday that a 20-year-old died of wounds a month after being shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
A fire inside a parked train kills 9 in southern India
A fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people on Saturday morning, officials said.
Politics
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
-
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
-
'Territories live like third-world countries': N.W.T. Premier 'tired' of asking feds for infrastructure help
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says her jurisdiction's infrastructure is similar to that of 'third-world countries' compared to communities in southern Canada.
Health
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
Shift work linked with negative effects on memory and cognition: Canadian study
Working the late-night or rotating shifts can be exhausting, but a recent study conducted from researchers at York University has found that shift work might also have a negative impact on the memory and thinking abilities of middle-aged and older adults.
Sci-Tech
-
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
-
NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights
The thought of supersonic travel has been mooted again – by none other than NASA, which reckons that a New York-London flight could take as little as 90 minutes in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Entertainment
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services. Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
-
Billie Eilish music helped her in the ICU, then the quadriplegic teen got to meet her in person
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Business
-
A second merchant ship leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa following Russia's exit from grain deal
A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
-
U.S. broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn't act
One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.
-
Puerto Rico board submits third plan in attempt to restructure power company debt of US$10 billion
A new plan for restructuring US$10 billion in debt owed by Puerto Rico's power company was filed late Friday in the latest attempt to end a lengthy bankruptcy process marked by acrimonious negotiations.
Lifestyle
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Sports
-
Canada's LePage, Warner sit in first and third, Mitton advances at the World Athletics Championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner sit in first and third heading into the final two events of the men's decathlon on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships.
-
Canada's Henderson bounces back at CPKC Women's Open; Khang of the U.S. holds lead
Brooke Henderson -- and her fans -- can breathe a sigh of relief after she made the cut at the CPKC Women's Open.
-
Crush of people at opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar kills at least 12
A crush of people at a stadium in Madagascar left at least 12 dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, authorities said Saturday.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.