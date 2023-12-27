She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang and her calico cat fled the wildfire that destroyed her town on Maui and arrived at a family home on another Hawaii island after a 24-hour odyssey that included sleeping in a car.
Dazed, coughing and weak, the frail but feisty 78-year-old headed straight for the bedroom. Her daughter headed for a drugstore, thinking the coughing might be asthma or the flu.
It wasn't.
Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
The report made Rabang the 100th victim of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The Aug. 8 fire devastated the onetime capital of the former kingdom of Hawaii. It wiped out an estimated 3,000 homes and apartments in Lahaina as it raced through dry, invasive grasses, driven by winds from a hurricane passing far to the south.
The number of people exposed to natural hazards has increased as climate change has intensified disasters like wildfires and hurricanes. Studies suggest that wildfire disproportionately affects vulnerable people such as those who are older, have a diminished capacity to respond to danger, or are low-income.
Of those killed by the Maui fire, 60 were 65 or older.
Many relatives are facing grief and anger and feeling robbed of their final years with their elders. The pain is particularly acute around the holidays.
"I don't care how many surgeries she's had in her life, I don't care that she was vulnerable," said Rabang's daughter, Lorine Lopes. "She wouldn't be dead if it wasn't because of the fire."
In September, a team of wildfire researchers in the U.S. West found that in the past decade, the number of highly vulnerable people living within the perimetre of wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California more than tripled from the decade before, to more than 43,000. When a wildfire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, in 2018, 68 of the 85 victims were 65 or older, and more than a dozen had physical or mental impairments that impeded their ability to evacuate.
Recordings of 911 calls from the Maui wildfire underscored how susceptible older residents were.
One woman called about an 88-year-old man left behind in a house: "He would literally have to be carried out," she told the dispatcher. A man reported that his elderly parents called him after their home caught fire: "They just called to say, `I love you, we're not going to make it."'
Several victims were residents of a 35-unit low-income senior apartment complex that burned. The nonprofit that ran it, Hale Mahaolu, stressed that its tenants lived independently, but some relatives said more should have been done to evacuate them.
Louise Abihai, 97, was among the tenants who died. Strong and sharp, she walked a mile daily and enjoyed the friends she had there.
Her great-granddaughter Kailani Amine wondered if the values of caring for and respecting "kupuna," the Hawaiian term for elders, were lost in the chaos.
"It's just sad that they really didn't have a chance," Amine said.
Much can be done to reduce risk, such as asking communities what help they need, planning the transportation that may be required in an evacuation, and determining how to communicate with vulnerable people.
"Putting the resources and political will and the social will to assist those populations -- there's capacity to do that," said Erica Fleishman, the director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute and a co-author of the study about wildfire risk in the West. "We know this is going to keep happening."
Rabang, who stood barely 5 feet (1.5 metres) tall and weighed under 100 pounds (45 kg), was home alone when the fire struck. Her husband, Weslee Chinen, was with family on Oahu, a short flight away. The couple tended to ignore evacuation warnings for fires and tsunamis -- disaster had spared their home before and they expected it would again, Chinen said.
But this time, Rabang's son, Brandon, showed up after driving past a police barricade and insisted she leave. They could feel the heat of the fire on their faces and inhaled intense smoke that turned the sky to darkness.
They made it to a relative's home. There were dogs inside, so Rabang slept in the car with Poke -- the calico she adopted after deciding she wanted the oldest, ugliest cat in the shelter, her daughter said.
"She felt old and decrepit, and she wanted a cat that was the same," Lopes said. "She wanted to give a home to an animal that no one else would."
The next morning, Rabang was gagging and struggling for breath. She seemed exhausted and heartbroken, and fretted about what her grandchildren would do with the town demolished. It took Lopes and her sister all morning to persuade her to fly to Oahu, where she could be with her husband and daughters.
By 8 p.m., her husband called an ambulance.
Rabang spent nine days in intensive care being treated for respiratory failure, anemia caused by bleeding ulcers and other conditions. She often forgot why she was in the hospital. Her hands were tied to the bed to keep her from trying to rip off her oxygen mask.
When she had recovered enough to leave the ICU, her family struggled to get her to eat, even when they made her her favorite dumpling soup or brought her fresh sashimi.
So after five days at home, an ambulance once again delivered her to the hospital. Her eyes were glazed. Her weight dropped to below 70 pounds (31.8 kg). Her son and his family flew in from Maui. Lopes and her sister took turns holding vigil. Rabang's husband stopped by but found it too upsetting to stay long.
When doctors increased her dose of adrenaline, she went into cardiac arrest. The family ended her life support and she died Sept. 4. Her cat now lives at her husband's family home.
Rabang, who had worked in the restaurant industry, helping turn around failing establishments, had several health conditions that made her vulnerable. She had rheumatoid arthritis, survived pancreatic cancer over a decade earlier, had a kidney removed due to carcinoma in July, and had weakened lungs from COVID.
She was also tough and more than a bit stubborn. She refused to use a wheelchair during cancer recovery and would crawl to the bathroom when her joint pain was too severe to walk.
The doctor who signed her death certificate failed to mention the fire as a cause -- an omission that had financial ramifications for the family, as well as emotional ones. For Rabang's husband to receive government help for funeral or other expenses, Lopes said, they needed to prove she was a fire victim.
After phone calls and emails with various agencies, the family persuaded the medical examiner's office to review her death.
Rabang had already been cremated, but the medical examiner, Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi, considered her records and the family's account, confirming in mid-November that while the main causes were pneumonia and anemia, a contributing factor was smoke inhalation, according to the report, obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.
Lopes said that when Rabang was added to the victims list, she just started crying. After months of stress, she could finally grieve.
"It was a battle to get her on that list, and now that it happened, I'm just releasing," Lopes said, sobbing. "I watched her through every torturous moment she went through, fighting for her life. She had to get on that list, because she was part of that event."
------
Johnson reported from Seattle, Kelleher from Honolulu and Thiessen from Anchorage, Alaska. Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Israel's forces raid a West Bank refugee camp as its military expands Gaza offensive
Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said Wednesday. The Israeli military also expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Lose a limb or risk death? Growing numbers among Gaza's thousands of war-wounded face hard decisions
The World Health Organization and the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza say amputations have become commonplace during the Israel-Hamas war, now in its 12th week, but could not offer precise figures.
The 15 best art, design and archaeology discoveries of 2023
Whether lost at the bottom of the ocean, tucked away in a library’s archives or hidden behind a kitchen wall, this year’s arts, archaeology and literary discoveries spanned an astonishing range.
Bill Granger, chef who brought Aussie-style breakfast to world capitals, dies at 54
Bill Granger, the Australian chef, food writer and restaurant owner who brought Aussie-style food to international capitals from London to Seoul, has died. He was 54.
'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024
Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine. Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career, and is set to turn professional early in 2024.
Canada
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
-
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
-
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
World
-
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
-
Eiffel Tower closed while workers strike on the 100th anniversary of its founder's death
The Eiffel Tower was shut down to visitors Wednesday because of a strike over contract negotiations, the day the Paris monument marks 100 years since the death of its creator, Gustave Eiffel.
-
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
Israel launched heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza overnight and into Wednesday after broadening its offensive against Hamas to more areas where the military had told Palestinians to seek shelter earlier in the war.
-
Russian presidential hopeful loses appeal against authorities' refusal to register her for the race
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday lost her appeal against election officials' refusal to accept her nomination for the country's presidential race that President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win.
-
Bill Granger, chef who brought Aussie-style breakfast to world capitals, dies at 54
Bill Granger, the Australian chef, food writer and restaurant owner who brought Aussie-style food to international capitals from London to Seoul, has died. He was 54.
-
UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator
Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, was appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the United Nations chief announced Tuesday.
Politics
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
The 15 best art, design and archaeology discoveries of 2023
Whether lost at the bottom of the ocean, tucked away in a library’s archives or hidden behind a kitchen wall, this year’s arts, archaeology and literary discoveries spanned an astonishing range.
-
Hubble telescope spies mysterious shadows on Saturn's rings
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a newly revealed image of the mysterious, ghostly shadows on Saturn's rings: the latest sighting of the so-called 'spokes' that continue to baffle scientists.
-
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
Entertainment
-
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
-
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
-
Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' exit
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host of the long-running game show 'Jeopardy!'
Business
-
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street ends higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week
Stocks notched more gains Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
-
Mexico's army-run airline takes to the skies, with first flight to the resort of Tulum
Mexico launched its army-run airline Tuesday, when the first Mexicana airlines flight took off from Mexico City bound for the Caribbean resort of Tulum.
Lifestyle
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Sports
-
'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024
Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine. Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career, and is set to turn professional early in 2024.
-
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history after becoming the league's first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
-
Rousseau solid in goal, Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.