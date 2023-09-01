Shark hunting seal rams into kayaker twice in New Zealand

A kayaker recorded the dramatic moments his vessel was rammed twice by a shark while it was hunting a seal off the coast of Waihau Bay, in New Zealand.

Greg Potter says he was fishing on Saturday, Aug. 26, when he encountered the seal being attacked by the shark.

Distracted by the commotion, Potter said he was slow to notice the animals were moving toward his kayak.

"The seal decided that my kayak would make a great hiding spot," he told Storyful.

"It raced full speed towards the kayak and crashed into the side of it. The shark, of course, followed and leaped clean out of the water right behind my kayak before also smashing into the side of the kayak in hot pursuit of the seal," Potter added.

The video then shows the seal coming back around and hitting the left side of the kayak as Potter tries to make a retreat.

"Shortly afterwards the shark again smashed into the underside of the kayak, this time with such force that I was almost knocked out of the kayak," he continued.

Potter said he stopped recording and focused on escaping the shark, but the pair continued the chase behind him.

"I don’t know how the chase ended, but I’d like to think the seal escaped," Potter said.

"That may be wishful thinking, however," he added.