

The Associated Press





YANGON, Myanmar -- Several earthquakes have caused some panic in Myanmar's largest city, but no serious injuries or major damage has been reported.

Residents in Yangon said their six-story building shook three times early Friday, with the strongest quake lasting at least a minute.

Swe Swe Myint said, "We were sleeping, but as the building was shaking pretty strong, we all woke up in a panic."

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake just before 1 a.m. was magnitude-6.0 and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter was about 27 kilometres southwest of Phyu township, about 172 kilometres north of Yangon.

Three quakes of magnitude-5.3 and magnitude-5.2 followed within 20 minutes.

Myanmar Earthquake Committee said the epicenters were close to at least two dams.