Several quakes rattle Myanmar's largest city, no damage seen
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 8:09PM EST
YANGON, Myanmar -- Several earthquakes have caused some panic in Myanmar's largest city, but no serious injuries or major damage has been reported.
Residents in Yangon said their six-story building shook three times early Friday, with the strongest quake lasting at least a minute.
Swe Swe Myint said, "We were sleeping, but as the building was shaking pretty strong, we all woke up in a panic."
The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake just before 1 a.m. was magnitude-6.0 and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter was about 27 kilometres southwest of Phyu township, about 172 kilometres north of Yangon.
Three quakes of magnitude-5.3 and magnitude-5.2 followed within 20 minutes.
Myanmar Earthquake Committee said the epicenters were close to at least two dams.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Russia displays Syria raid drones it says were made with outside assistance
- Missouri Gov. Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail
- Democrats want to interview Ivanka Trump in Russia probe
- Several quakes rattle Myanmar's largest city, no damage seen
- NYC is keeping its controversial statues, but adding historical markers