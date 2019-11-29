LONDON -- Police say several people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.

The Metropolitan Police force says officer were called Friday afternoon "to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge."

They say "a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.

We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge.



We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2019

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men on London Bridge and there "appeared to be a fight going on". Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were firedhttps://t.co/x1pXsMDwuK pic.twitter.com/b7OBqIPN0c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019