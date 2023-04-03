Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands

Several people were "seriously injured" and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands, local emergency services said early on Tuesday.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, ANP news agency said.

Rescue teams were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

