Several fatalities after car crashes into crowd in Muenster, Germany: police
German police say a car crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster, killing several people and injuring others. (Google Maps).
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 7, 2018 11:26AM EDT
German police say a car crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster, killing several people and injuring others.
German news agency DPA is reporting police say the driver of car that crashed into crowd in Muenster has killed himself.
This is a breaking news alert. More to come
