Seven newborn puppies ditched in California dumpster
Seven newborn puppies are said to be doing OK after being found in a dumpster in Coachella, Calif. (Riverside County Animal Services / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 9:59AM EDT
COACHELLA, Calif. -- Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon. The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.
A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store. Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.
