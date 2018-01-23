Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP / Alex Brandon)
Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:29AM EST
WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said Tuesday that the interview with Sessions took place last week.
The interview comes as Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constituted obstruction of justice. Mueller is also investigating contacts between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
Sessions' interview was first reported by The New York Times.
