'Serial' case should be reviewed by Supreme Court, lawyers' group says
Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016 in Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 2:35PM EDT
BALTIMORE - The National Association of Criminal Defence Lawyers has asked the Supreme Court to review the case of a Maryland man convicted in a case chronicled on the podcast "Serial."
News outlets report the group filed an amicus brief in the case of Adnan Syed.
The brief says Syed was not given a proper opportunity to investigate an unbiased and credible alibi witness.
It also says the decision by Maryland's highest court to deny Syed a new trial and reinstate his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend will impact criminal defendants "far beyond Maryland's borders."
Syed's lawyer during the trial, Cristina Gutierrez, failed to contact a woman who said she saw Syed at a library at the time prosecutors say he strangled his ex-girlfriend in 1999.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
- Condo association tells woman her Bahamian friends displaced by Dorian aren't welcome
- 'Serial' case should be reviewed by Supreme Court, lawyers' group says
- Hitler's wife's knickers sell at auction for almost US$5,000
- 'Trudeau's Campaign in Turmoil…': How international media is covering Trudeau's racist brownface, blackface photos