Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
In comments last week on ServusTV, an Austrian broadcaster that is part of the Red Bull group, Marko described Perez as "South American" and indicated that could explain a lack of focus or inconsistency. Perez is from Mexico, which is generally considered part of North or Central America.
Marko issued a public apology Friday via ServusTV for what he called his "offensive remark" and said he had been wrong to link Perez's results to his cultural heritage. As Red Bull's motorsport adviser, 80-year-old former F1 driver Marko is an influential presence at Red Bull and its second team, AlphaTauri.
"I got an apology from him, a direct apology, which to me was the most important one," Perez told British broadcaster Sky Sports ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. "I know him, and I know that he doesn't mean it that way as well. That to me is what matters. When you have a personal relationship with someone, I think, it's a feeling that you've got to have and to me that's the most important one."
Perez added he now wanted to focus on competing. He is second in the driver's standings behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has worked extensively on initiatives to promote diversity in auto racing, told Sky Sports the comments by Marko were "completely unacceptable" and indicated that he did not consider an apology to be enough.
"I think it just highlights, firstly, the work that still needs to be done," said Hamilton, who is the only Black driver in F1. "There are a lot of people in the background that really are trying to combat these sorts of things but it's hard to manoeuvre if there are people in the top that have those sort of mindsets, that just stop us from progressing."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will remove GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings — a promise the Liberals first made in the election that brought them to power nearly eight years ago.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off the fall sitting by tabling a bill aimed at empowering Canada's Competition Bureau to tamp down corporate powers and practices such as price gouging, CTV News has learned.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Canada
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Judge expresses sympathy, but rules audit of Muslim charity should run its course
An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed a major Muslim charity's bid to halt a Canada Revenue Agency audit, saying it is too early to intervene in the federal examination.
-
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns conviction for man who responded to overdose
Saskatchewan's top court has overturned the conviction of a man sent to jail for weapons possession after it found his rights were violated under a federal law that prevents someone from being arrested for drug possession while reporting an overdose.
World
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
-
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
-
Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity."
-
She danced with Putin at her wedding. Now the former Austrian foreign minister has moved to Russia
A former Austrian foreign minister who had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding and danced a waltz with him at the 2018 reception said she has moved to St. Petersburg to set up a think tank there.
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee U.S.
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
-
Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week, the Israeli leader's office said Thursday. The meeting comes as Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off the fall sitting by tabling a bill aimed at empowering Canada's Competition Bureau to tamp down corporate powers and practices such as price gouging, CTV News has learned.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will remove GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings — a promise the Liberals first made in the election that brought them to power nearly eight years ago.
Health
-
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
-
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
Sci-Tech
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
-
A Canadian instrument made NASA's asteroid retrieval possible – and its job is still not over
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Entertainment
-
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say
A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said.
-
Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters, drawing interest and ire
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
-
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
Business
-
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
-
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
-
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Sports
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
-
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
-
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
Autos
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.