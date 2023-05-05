Serbian president says gunman targeted people at random
Serbia's president says the gunman in the latest mass shooting targeted people at random, calling it an attack on the whole country.
Aleksandar Vucic said the assailant shot at people "wherever they were."
A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages on Thursday, authorities and media reported. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade, the capital.
Vucic vowed to the nation in an address that the suspect in the shooting "will never again see the light of the day."
The populist leader called the shooting a terrorist attack, as is typical in Serbia.
He announced a series of "anti-terrorist" measures, including the hiring of 1,200 policemen and putting a police officer on guard each day at schools.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. More to come...
Statistics Canada to release April jobs numbers this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its April labour force survey this morning, providing updated numbers on employment levels in the country.
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
Outrage over NYC subway choking of Black man, lack of arrest
The choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider was setting off powerful reactions Thursday, with some calling it a criminal, racist act even as authorities reserved judgment on the killing.
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
-
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has accelerated mountain snowmelt, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in the province's southern Interior.
-
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
-
-
Strong earthquake hits Japan; possible casualties and damage
Authorities were looking into possible casualties and damage after a strong earthquake hit Friday afternoon near central Japan, but there were no reports of a tsunami threat.
-
Top U.S. intelligence official says Sudan conflict 'likely to be protracted'
The conflict between Sudan's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is "likely to be protracted" because both sides believe they can prevail militarily and have few incentives to negotiate, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
-
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of the disgraced financier's crimes took place.
-
King Charles' coming coronation stirs memories of queen 70 years ago
As anticipation grows for the coronation of King Charles III, many people remember Queen Elizabeth on the day of her coronation.
-
Drug plant explosion leaves worker missing at destroyed site
A powerful explosion Thursday at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing and prompted U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to demand greater accountability from the troubled facility.
-
-
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
-
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of U.S. jobs data
Global stock markets were mostly higher Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs update amid worries about the health of banks under pressure from interest rate hikes.
-
BoC can address banking system stress, even as it fights inflation: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is ready to step in if stress in the global banking system affects Canada, but emphasized it won't back off from its inflation fight as it works to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
-
Small South American country becoming offshore oil giant, while residents 'live on promises'
The list of needs is long in a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway.
-
'Pretty much all' blame for pricey tickets due to one thing, expert says
One expert explains why event-goers have seen such a drastic rise in the price of tickets, and shares his view of where prices are headed in the future.
-
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
-
'Mind the gap,' King Charles to remind train travellers during coronation weekend
Passengers travelling on British trains during the weekend of King Charles' coronation will hear a special message recorded by the monarch himself, including a reminder to "mind the gap," officials said on Friday.
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.