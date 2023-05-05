Serbian president says gunman targeted people at random

BELGRADE, Serbia -

Serbia's president says the gunman in the latest mass shooting targeted people at random, calling it an attack on the whole country.

Aleksandar Vucic said the assailant shot at people "wherever they were."

A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages on Thursday, authorities and media reported. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.

The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade, the capital.

Vucic vowed to the nation in an address that the suspect in the shooting "will never again see the light of the day."

The populist leader called the shooting a terrorist attack, as is typical in Serbia.

He announced a series of "anti-terrorist" measures, including the hiring of 1,200 policemen and putting a police officer on guard each day at schools.

