Seoul dismisses Beijing's concerns over anti-missile system

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

    South Korea's government stressed Wednesday it will make its own decisions in strengthening its defences against North Korean threats, rejecting Chinese calls that it continue the polices of Seoul's previous government that refrained from adding more U.S. anti-missile batteries that are strongly opposed by Beijing.

  • Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

    Ukraine's air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea, amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war.

  • Sri Lanka introduces reform bill to clip presidential powers

    Sri Lanka's justice minister submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to Parliament on Wednesday that would clip the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters calling for political reforms and solutions to the country's worst economic crisis.

