Senegal's president calls for an investigation into deadly clashes, open to dialogue

Friends and relatives of Elhaji Cisse pray during his funeral ceremony in front a local mosque in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, June 5, 2023. According to the family, the 26-year-old student was shot after leaving a mosque at a moment where security forces and demonstrators clashed nearby, last June 2. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Friends and relatives of Elhaji Cisse pray during his funeral ceremony in front a local mosque in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, June 5, 2023. According to the family, the 26-year-old student was shot after leaving a mosque at a moment where security forces and demonstrators clashed nearby, last June 2. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social