Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

U.S. Capitol Police officers watch a doorway into the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) U.S. Capitol Police officers watch a doorway into the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social