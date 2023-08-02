Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman
Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a "concerning 911 call" regarding a "possible active shooter."
However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
Properties destroyed as latest B.C. wildfire flares, forcing urgent evacuations
Owen Rose said his “worst fears were realized” as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path.
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will getting rid of civil jury duty address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine
The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 204.6 square kilometres of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California's fruit and vegetable industry.
Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port on Romania border that is key to grain exports
Russian drones on Wednesday hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports.
Ottawa monitoring Niger unrest, no Canadian evacuation currently planned for hundreds
Ottawa is monitoring the unrest in Niger following last week's military coup, but has no imminent plans for evacuating the hundreds of Canadians in the West African country.
Russia launches Baltic naval drills, ratcheting up tensions with European neighbours
Russia's Ministry of Defense said it began begun live-fire naval exercises in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions with nearby European nations that are already high over NATO and Ukraine.
European militaries evacuate foreign nationals from Niger as regional tensions rise after coup
Foreign nationals lined up outside an airport in Niger's capital to wait for French military evacuation flights Wednesday as defence officials of a regional bloc gathered to discuss how to respond to last week's military coup in the West African nation.
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Worldcoin says it will allow companies, governments to use its face-scanning ID system
Worldcoin will expand its operations to sign up more users globally and aims to allow other organizations to use its iris-scanning and identity-verifying technology, a senior manager for the company behind the project told Reuters.
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk's social media company sues non-profit highlighting site's hate speech
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has sued a group of researchers, alleging their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.
Mandy Moore’s son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. Here’s what that means
Actress Mandy Moore's son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver will be charged with gross negligence in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams, officials said
Stores risk losing younger shoppers with anti-theft measures targeting self-checkouts: retail expert
A recorded rise in retail theft is prompting companies to take measures to stop stealing particularly at self-checkouts. Here's how it could impact customer experiences.
Amazon announces opening date for southern Ontario fulfilment centre
In advance of the opening, Amazon said it will start hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
Rising global temperatures are dropping air conditioning from luxury to a necessity in many parts of Europe, which long has had a conflicted relationship with energy-sucking cooling systems deemed by many to be an American indulgence.
Jamaica reaches knockout round for the first time, eliminating Marta's Brazil at Women's World Cup
Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw Wednesday that ended Brazil's run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women's World Cup.
Italians in tears after loss to South Africa knocks them out of Women's World Cup
Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women's World Cup.
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open.
6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' ply the roads despite safety recalls: Transport Canada
Some 6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' are likely on the road despite having unresolved safety recalls, the federal government says.