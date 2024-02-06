Senate deal on border security and Ukraine aid faces defeat as Republicans ready to block bill

BREAKING Chile ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash, sources says
Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in the south of the country, three sources told Reuters.
A bipartisan Senate deal intended to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico faced almost certain defeat Tuesday as Senate Republicans signalled their opposition, stranding President Joe Biden with no clear way to advance aid for Ukraine through Congress.
The Democratic president has urged lawmakers to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal that pairs border enforcement measures with US$60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, as well as tens of billions of dollars more for Israel, other U.S. allies in Asia, the U.S. immigration system and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine. But he and the Senate's top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and top Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell, have run into a wall of opposition from conservatives -- led by Donald Trump -- who rejected the border proposal as insufficient.
Schumer, from New York, cast Tuesday as a "gloomy day here in the United States Senate" during a floor speech in which he scolded Republicans for backing away from the deal. He offered to delay a key test vote on the package until Thursday, but dared them to vote against border security -- an issue they have long championed.
"After months of good faith negotiations, after months of giving Republicans many of the things they asked for, Leader McConnell and the Republican conference are ready to kill the national security supplemental package even with border provisions they so fervently demand," Schumer said.
The White House has worked for months with senators on the carefully negotiated compromise in hopes that it would unlock Republican votes for the Ukraine aid in the House -- where scores of GOP lawmakers have come out against funding Kyiv's fight against Russia. The impasse threatens a cornerstone of Biden foreign policy: Halting Russian President Vladimir Putin's advance into Europe.
But the Pentagon is sending no more arms shipments to Kyiv just as the war -- entering its third year -- reaches a critical juncture. Ukraine is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages while Russia is on the offensive, mounting relentless attacks.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a floor speech that it was essential to assert American strength in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, yet also blamed Biden for not responding sooner to threats from rival powers.
"Either we confront challenges we face with clear strategy and firm resolve or we lose," McConnell said. He made no mention of the need for border security -- a piece of the supplemental package that he last year insisted on including.
Facing the prospect of Republicans voting against the package en masse, McConnell recommended to GOP senators on Monday they vote against the first procedural vote, according to two people familiar with the meeting who were not authorized to talk publicly about it and spoke anonymously.
The longtime Republican leader has not been able to convince his conference to warm to the compromises on border security after Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, has excoriated it. Even GOP senators who had been supportive of the border policies under discussion came out against the bill on Tuesday.
"After reviewing the bill text, there are provisions that are highly problematic, especially considering the fact that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas caused this border crisis and have refused to use existing laws already on the books to address it," Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who had been involved in the talks, said in a statement.
The package faces even greater resistance in the Republican-controlled House, where House Speaker Mike Johnson, has declared it "dead on arrival." The Republican Speaker has also left any support for Ukraine aid in doubt.
When asked about wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel, he told reporters Tuesday, "We have to deal with these measures and these issues independently and separately."
The House was scheduled to vote on a $17.6 billion package of military aid for Israel, but hardline conservatives have signaled opposition because the funding would not be offset with budget cuts in other areas.
House Democratic leaders also said they would not support the bill for Israel. In a letter to Democrats, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, along with Reps. Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, said the bill was not being offered "in good faith" and urged Democrats to hold out for a package that addresses Ukraine and allies in Asia.
"It is a nakedly obvious and cynical attempt by MAGA extremists to undermine the possibility of a comprehensive, bipartisan funding package that addresses America's national security challenges in the Middle East, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and throughout the world," they said.
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers say Canada needs to continue to support Ukraine as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday of being a 'big talker… little doer' when it comes to helping the country's war efforts.
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
A door panel that flew off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight on Jan. 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to an initial report by a U.S. safety board investigating the incident.
The new chief of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that his agency is midway through a review of manufacturing at Boeing, but he already knows that changes must be made in how the government oversees the aircraft manufacturer.
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
Canada has sanctioned nearly a dozen militants in response to the brutal attack by Hamas and other groups on Israel last year.
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents' refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment.
A new study with a Manitoba connection is amplifying how geography plays a role in the way Canadian beluga whales communicate with each other.
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) students, instructors and alumni are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a concert held in the school's gymnasium by one of the most iconic rock bands ever.
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
The new chief of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that his agency is midway through a review of manufacturing at Boeing, but he already knows that changes must be made in how the government oversees the aircraft manufacturer.
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been named one of two injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
Artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau won Canada's first gold medal at the 2024 world aquatic championships Tuesday with a winning performance in the women's solo free competition.
Nearly 68 million American adults -- about one in four -- plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
