

Michael Sisak And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony scheduled for February to a House committee.

Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen's lawyers, Lanny Davis. That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.

Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defence team because Cohen is still co-operating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the 2016 campaign. He's set to begin a three-year prison sentence next month.