Senate committee subpoenas ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Michael Sisak And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 1:25PM EST
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony scheduled for February to a House committee.
Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen's lawyers, Lanny Davis. That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.
Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defence team because Cohen is still co-operating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the 2016 campaign. He's set to begin a three-year prison sentence next month.