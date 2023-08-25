See which states are poised to rule next on transgender health care restrictions
Courts nationwide are delivering a mixed verdict on the future of state laws restricting gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, as legal battles ramp up over the historic wave of bans enacted this year.
Alabama was allowed to enforce its ban on providing care to young people, a day after Georgia 's ban was partially blocked. New rulings may be imminent on bans in at least three more states in the coming week.
Here's a look at recent developments in the cases and where laws on transgender health care stand:
THE LATEST RULINGS
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that Alabama can enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, vacating a lower court ruling against the 2022 law. The earlier ruling is still keeping Alabama's ban on hold until the appeals decision formally takes effect, which could take several days.
This was the second federal appeals panel to allow a state ban to move forward, after a three-judge panel said last month that Tennessee and Kentucky can enforce their bans -- for now.
In Georgia, a federal judge on Sunday blocked a ban on doctors starting hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18. Since Georgia is part of the circuit that allowed Alabama's ban to be enforced, the state has asked the judge to reinstate the prohibition.
WHERE BANS STAND NATIONALLY
At least 22 states have enacted laws banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors, and most of the bans are being challenged in court.
The most recent state to enact a ban was North Carolina, where Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a measure banning medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to anyone under 18, with limited exceptions.
North Carolina's law took effect immediately. But minors who had begun treatment before Aug. 1 may continue receiving that care if their doctors deem it medically necessary and their parents consent. Opponents of the law have vowed to file a lawsuit challenging it.
A federal judge in June struck down Arkansas ' first-in-the-nation ban, and the state has appealed that decision. The judge in that case ruled the prohibition violated the constitutional rights of transgender youth and families, as well as medical providers. He also rejected proponents' claims that the treatments were experimental.
A federal judge has blocked Indiana's ban, and Oklahoma has agreed to not enforce its ban while opponents seek a temporary court order blocking it. A Nebraska judge rejected an effort to block that state's ban before it takes effect Oct. 1. The same federal appeals court panel that allowed Tennessee's ban to take effect also ruled that Kentucky's ban could be enforced.
People opposed to such treatments for children argue they are too young to make such decisions about their futures.
Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately.
The American Academy of Pediatrics earlier this month reaffirmed its support for the treatments, and voted to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.
WHAT CASES ARE NEXT?
A ruling is expected as soon as Friday from a state judge on whether to temporarily block Missouri's ban on gender-affirming care for minors before it takes effect Monday.
The law would stop Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments. The law would also make it easier for patients to sue providers of such care.
A Texas judge is considering whether to block that state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors before it takes effect on Sept. 1. If Texas is allowed to enforce the ban, it would become the most populous state to restrict the care for minors.
The appeals panel that allowed Tennessee's ban to take effect is also set to hear arguments on Sept. 1 over the earlier decision that had temporarily blocked the law.
The cases go beyond restrictions on transgender youth. A federal judge in Florida is expected to hold a hearing Tuesday on whether to block a law that has made it difficult, and impossible in some cases, for many transgender adults in that state to get gender-affirming care.
The same judge has already narrowly blocked the portion of the law banning care for transgender youth, prohibiting the state from banning the care for the three children who are challenging it. Opponents are also seeking to expand that ruling to other youth who may be affected by the ban.
In Montana, a state judge is expected to hear arguments in a Sept. 18 hearing on whether to block that state's ban before it takes effect Oct. 1.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Friday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Fire danger 'increasing quite significantly' for N.W.T. communities of Hay River, Fort Smith
Weather conditions in Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., are deteriorating, with firefighters expected to face tough conditions over the next few days.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
World
-
Yale and a student group are settling a mental health discrimination lawsuit
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
-
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
-
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
At least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.
-
Judge asks if poverty qualifies for Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into U.S.
A federal judge on Friday questioned whether living in poverty would be enough to qualify someone for a key immigration policy from President Joe Biden that allows a limited number of people from four countries in the Americas to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.
-
Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday
A trial over a lawsuit seeking to end a key element of President Joe Biden's immigration policy that allows a limited number of people from four countries in the Americas to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds was set to conclude Friday. However, a decision could come months down the road.
Politics
-
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
-
'Territories live like third-world countries': N.W.T. Premier 'tired' of asking feds for infrastructure help
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says her jurisdiction's infrastructure is similar to that of 'third-world countries' compared to communities in southern Canada.
-
China wants more Canada flights after COVID-19 turbulence, despite tour-group ban
Beijing and Ottawa are in talks aimed at increasing flights between China and Canada, following American deals and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, but diplomatic spats and the aviation sector's gradual pace of change could prolong the turbulence.
Health
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
-
What your poop colour can say about your health
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights
The thought of supersonic travel has been mooted again – by none other than NASA, which reckons that a New York-London flight could take as little as 90 minutes in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
-
India's lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft's historic touchdown
India's lunar rover continued its walk on the moon Friday after the historic touch-down of India's spacecraft near the moon's south pole earlier this week, the country's space agency said. The rover's data collection and experiments could help determine if there is oxygen and hydrogen on the moon.
Entertainment
-
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services. Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
-
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
-
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Business
-
DoorDash to pay $1.6M to its workers for violating Seattle sick time policy
DoorDash will pay $1.6 million to its workers after a Seattle investigation found the company failed to implement the city's required sick and safe time policy.
-
TIFF set to lose lead sponsor Bell after a nearly three-decade partnership
The Toronto International Film Festival is set to lose Bell as its leading sponsor.
-
Canadian women taking up golf, challenging corporate stereotypes
Gina Izumi is working to build a corporate Canada where no woman feels excluded or put down because she hasn't learned to play golf -- still a heavily favoured pastime among the global business community, which uses the sport to lure in clients, sign deals and even identify future talent for promotions.
Lifestyle
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Sports
-
Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women's star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser
The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser.
-
Harris praises 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces for 'grit and determination' on and off court
Vice President Kamala Harris led a White House celebration Friday for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its "grit and determination" on the court and "ferocious" advocacy in support of colleague Brittney Griner during her detention in Russia last year.
-
Canadian women taking up golf, challenging corporate stereotypes
Gina Izumi is working to build a corporate Canada where no woman feels excluded or put down because she hasn't learned to play golf -- still a heavily favoured pastime among the global business community, which uses the sport to lure in clients, sign deals and even identify future talent for promotions.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.