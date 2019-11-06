AMSTERDAM -- Dutch military police have tweeted that they are investigating a suspicious situation on an aircraft at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Dutch media reported that emergency services are massing Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

No further details were immediately available.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019