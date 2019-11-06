Security alert at Amsterdam airport over situation on plane
Travellers heading to Schiphol Airport sit in dense traffic near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:26PM EST
AMSTERDAM -- Dutch military police have tweeted that they are investigating a suspicious situation on an aircraft at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
Dutch media reported that emergency services are massing Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
No further details were immediately available.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site
- Head of UN agency for Palestinian refugees resigns after investigation
- Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets
- Security alert at Amsterdam airport over situation on plane
- Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call