    Secret Service detains man for incident involving security detail for Harris' stepdaughter

    U.S. model and artist Ella Emhoff is pictured in New York on Jan. 23, 2024. (Angela Weiss / AFP) U.S. model and artist Ella Emhoff is pictured in New York on Jan. 23, 2024. (Angela Weiss / AFP)
    The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) protective detail of Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was involved in an incident Tuesday in which a man caused damage to two of her protective detail’s vehicles in New York City.

    “On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both,” USSS spokesperson James Byrne said in a statement shared with CNN.

    The man was detained by USSS with New York authorities putting him in police custody.

    The incident comes at a moment of heightened scrutiny for the Secret Service just weeks after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump – and days after the agency’s director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the fallout.

    “Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody,” Byrne said. “At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident.”

    Spokespeople for the vice president and second gentleman did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

    It’s not the first incident involving a USSS protectee’s vehicle. Last November, a USSS agent on President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden’s security detail shot at individuals attempting to break into a US government vehicle in Georgetown.

