    • Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's Los Angeles trip, police say

    Members of the Secret Service stand guard as Marine One with U.S. President Joe Biden aboard lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 22, 2024, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Members of the Secret Service stand guard as Marine One with U.S. President Joe Biden aboard lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 22, 2024, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    LOS ANGELES -

    A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.

    The agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was accosted in a residential community in Tustin, about an hour's drive southeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

    Someone called the Tustin Police Department shortly after 9:30 p.m. to report the robbery. Police said the agent had his bag stolen at gunpoint. The agent, who was not injured, fired his gun during the confrontation, police said. The Secret Service said they did not know if anyone was shot.

    Tustin Police said Monday they had not found a suspect. Officers did find some of the agent's stolen belongings in the area. Police reported a silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the scene.

    Biden and former president Barack Obama held a star-studded fundraising event in Los Angeles on Sunday that brought in more than US$30 million for Biden's re-election campaign.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News