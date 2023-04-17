Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.

