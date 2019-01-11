Second World War vet who got degree delayed by nearly 7 decades has died
In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo, World War II veteran Bob Barger poses with his Naval flight school certificate in Toledo, Ohio. Barger is set to graduate from the University of Toledo after a review of his transcripts showed he completed enough classes in the late 1940s for a two-year degree. (AP Photo/John Seewer)
John Seewer, The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 2:10PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio - A funeral home and a family friend say a World War II veteran from Ohio who received his college degree last spring nearly 70 years after he last sat in a classroom has died.
Newcomer Funeral Home in Toledo says Bob Barger died Wednesday. He was 97.
Barger was honoured in June at the University of Toledo's commencement ceremony, where he received an associate's degree and a standing ovation.
A review last year of his transcripts from the late 1940s showed he completed enough classes to qualify for the degree that wasn't offered when he was in school.
Barger came home to Toledo after World War II and began taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.
