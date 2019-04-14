Second World War-era bomb found in river in Frankfurt
A large water fountain rises behind the Iron Bridge when a 250 kilogram US-American bomb from the Second World War in the Main River is detonated with a blast in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
BERLIN - Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a Second World War-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.
The German news agency dpa reported the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police told dpa "the bomb is no longer a danger."
Firefighters had discovered the American 250-kilogram bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.
Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in the Second World War.
