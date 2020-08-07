TORONTO -- A newlywed couple was in the middle of their wedding photoshoot when a massive explosion erupted in the port of Beirut.

In a Facebook post, Lebanese wedding photographer Ibrahim Kitmitt shared footage of the joyous moment that quickly turned into chaos.

The video shows the bride and groom happily posing for their photos outside of a restaurant about 1.6 kilometres away from the port.

The bride looks stunned when she first notices the sound of the blast. Seconds later, the windows of the restaurant are shattered as the couple and photographer run for cover.

The couple, who got married earlier in the day, and the photographer weren’t injured.

Kitmitt filmed the aftermath of the explosion which shows a clouded street of smoke and debris. Windows from nearly every building were shattered, as honking vehicles and terrified screams are heard in the background.

Kitmitt shared the footage just two days after another video circulated on social media showing a bridal photoshoot that also captured the moment of the massive explosion.

Since the incident on Tuesday, at least 149 people were killed and more than 5,000 were wounded. The search for survivors is still ongoing.

The explosion was reportedly caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical that was ignited by fire.