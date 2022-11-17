Second fire breaks out in Baghdad airport, prompting probe
A fire broke out in Baghdad's international airport Thursday for a second time in 48 hours, prompting Iraqi authorities to open an investigation.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani dismissed the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority over the incidents, according to a statement from his office.
The fire broke out at dawn on the ground floor of the airport's VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses, according to an Iraqi military statement. The fire was put out by 16 civil defence brigades, according to the statement. Flights continued as scheduled.
The civil defence requested that an investigation be launched to determine the cause of the fire. Al-Sudani, who assumed the premiership on Oct. 28, went to the scene of the blaze and then held meetings with top officials and ordered a review into the airport's security measures.
He also ordered a legal committee to identify individuals responsible for the airport's fire suppression system which has not been functioning since 2013, the statement from his office said.
An airport official said the fire had started in a section of the VIP hall reserved for the premier and spread to the hall from there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media about the ongoing investigation.
Thursday's fire was the second to break out in the span of a week at the airport. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.
Since al-Sudani assumed power, an American living in Baghdad was shot and killed and Iran has launched missile attacks into the country's north targeting Kurdish opposition groups.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
Canada
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
Communities worry storms like Fiona will change the face of Newfoundland for good, wiping away its historic, weather-hardened fishing communities one by one.
World
-
-
State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5
Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported.
-
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
-
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
-
Ivanka Trump says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following father's campaign announcement
Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to be involved in former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.
-
Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after Republicans win House
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.
-
PM's visit to APEC aimed at showing Canada serious about ties with Southeast Asia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tour of Southeast Asia includes a brief stop in Bangkok, which is a visit aimed at showing Canada is serious about forming deeper ties with the region.
-
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Health
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
-
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
Mental health advocates say there's a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don't count.
-
72 guests seeking $5M in lawsuit against Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
Seventy-two plaintiffs are now named in a civil lawsuit seeking $5 million from Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ont. after an outbreak of staphylococcus (staph) in one of the facility's saltwater pools.
Sci-Tech
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
-
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
Entertainment
-
Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in 'The Whale' has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated.
-
Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday.
-
Gamers lament end of Warcraft in China as Blizzard and NetEase part ways
Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase caused dismay among thousands of gamers on Thursday by saying hits such as 'World of Warcraft' will not be available in China from next year as a 14-year partnership ended.
Business
-
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX collapse 'unprecedented'
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a 'complete failure' of corporate control.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points, as losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.
-
Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, a move welcomed by financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
Sports
-
Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns prepare for possible Snow Bowl
Players and fans have their eyes on the forecast, as Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Orchard Park, N.Y. could be impacted by an offence-stopping lake-effect snowstorm expected to blanket the area later this week.
-
Full Ronaldo interview reveals extent of Man United criticism
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar.
-
Blue Jays trade Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.
Autos
-
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.
-
Climate Changed: Limited transportation infrastructure facing threats in the North
Across the North, already underdeveloped transportation networks needed for access to resources, medical care and travel face increasing threats due to climate warming happening nearly three times faster than the global average.
-
Wrong-way SUV driver hits 25 L.A. County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.