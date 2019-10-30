

The Associated Press





DAVAO, Philippines -- A second strong earthquake in as many days has shaken the southern Philippines.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.5 magnitude quake that was centred 10 kilometres deep (6 miles) occurred near Kisante on Thursday morning.

Reports on damage or casualties were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, a 6.6 magnitude tremor nearby triggered landslides and and caused other damage, killing six people and injuring more than 100.

And on Oct. 16, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed seven people, injured more than 200 and destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 buildings.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.