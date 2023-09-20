Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanour.
The council voted to approve the measure by a 6-3 vote on Tuesday, aligning the city's code with a new state law.
The ordinance allows the city's police officers to arrest people for using drugs in public when they deem the person a threat to others. The measure also emphasizes outreach, health treatment programs and other alternatives to arrest.
Supporters of the ordinance say enforcement of the law will help with public safety around the city as it and the rest of the country work to address the drug crisis of people mostly using and often overdosing on fentanyl. They say the measure could also move some people into treatment programs for substance use disorder.
"This is not a perfect bill, but it's time to get this done because every day we (don't) there are people that die," said Councilmember Sara Nelson, who had pushed for the bill.
Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda, Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales voted against it as they did with the initial proposal. They and other opponents said the law could revitalize the so-called war on drugs which jailed users and disproportionally affected low-income people and people of colour.
Morales said the bill that passed Tuesday remains ineffective, The Seattle Times reported.
"It adds potential racial harm and makes false promises at a time when folks are desperate for solutions," Morales said.
After the original bill failed to pass, the council and a task force formed by Mayor Bruce Harrell made changes to prioritize arrest alternatives and promised additional money for treatment. Both were more agreeable to Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who changed their votes to support the measure Tuesday.
"This legislation ... for the first time in Seattle, explicitly states that diversion and treatment should be the foundation of our response to drug use," Herbold said.
Harrell pledged $27 million for services when he introduced the new version of the bill, but it won't be available all at once. It amounts to $7 million in unspent federal funds for treatment services and around $1 million each year from state settlements with pharmaceutical companies that make and distribute opioids.
Nelson also succeeded in removing a requirement that officers "make a reasonable attempt to contact and co-ordinate efforts for diversion, outreach, and other alternatives to arrest" before arresting people. Officers "may" determine "whether the individual, through their actions and conduct, presents a threat of harm to others" before arresting people using drugs in public, diluting Harrell's version which said police "will" make those considerations.
The mayor said in a statement Tuesday he will sign the bill, which will go into effect 30 days later. In the next week he will will issue an executive order with police department training and guidance on implementation and metrics to track progress.
"We will continue pursuing a dual public health and public safety approach -- leading with treatment for those suffering from substance use disorder and focusing our law enforcement resources on the dealers, traffickers, and individuals causing the most harm," Harrel said, adding that continued support from the county, state and federal governments would be needed to solve the current crisis.
State lawmakers had been under pressure to pass a new law this year because a temporary law that made intentional drug possession illegal was due to expire July 1.
The temporary measure was approved after the Washington Supreme Court in 2021 struck down as unconstitutional the state law making drug possession a felony because it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly had the drugs. Washington was the only state in the country without that requirement.
The new Washington law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in May struck a balance between public order and compassion for people struggling with substance use, lawmakers have said.
The state law, which the city followed, makes it a gross misdemeanour punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two drug possession offences and up to a year after that. Police and prosecutors are encouraged but not required to divert people into treatment or other services.
The state measure provides $44 million for investments that include methadone mobile units, crisis centres and short-term housing for people with substance use disorders.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
As Canada's rental market struggles with supply, here's what's available today
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Canada
-
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's New Democratic and Progressive Conservative parties say there would be no more business or personal lockdowns if COVID-19 numbers surge again.
World
-
What's at stake for Nagorno-Karabakh as both sides in the decades-old conflict agree to hold talks
The announcement of a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, just a day after Azerbaijan launched heavy artillery fire against Armenian forces, toned down fears of a third full-scale war over the region in the southern Caucasus Mountains.
-
Thousands of Armenians in Karabakh mass at airport after ceasefire deal
Thousands of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday massed at the airport where some Russian peacekeepers are based after separatist forces agreed to a ceasefire which would see them surrender to Azerbaijan.
-
Iran's parliament passes a stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary
Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them.
-
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
-
UNESCO adds World War I remembrance sites to its prestigious heritage registry
UNESCO added World War I funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance.
-
Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanour.
Politics
-
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
-
From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shape
The interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.
-
Poilievre introduces housing bill, plan focuses on getting cities to build more homes
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has introduced a private member's bill in the House of Commons that outlines a plan to address the national housing crisis.
Health
-
Gates Foundation commits $200 million to pay for medical supplies and contraception
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $200 million to help save the lives of mothers and children during childbirth, as the largest American philanthropic donor throws its weight behind the issue during the non-profit's annual Goalkeepers conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's New Democratic and Progressive Conservative parties say there would be no more business or personal lockdowns if COVID-19 numbers surge again.
-
Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanour.
Sci-Tech
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
UBC researcher introduces AI powered 'social robots' to West Vancouver seniors facility
A facility in West Vancouver has partnered with a UBC researcher on a project that's introducing seniors to "social robots."
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
Entertainment
-
Vanna White extends her time at the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune' for two additional seasons
Vanna White is not giving up her puzzle board when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” In fact, she will be there for his first two seasons.
-
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
-
Michael J. Fox receives 2023 Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at Clinton Global Initiative
Actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox won this year's Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, which the “Back to the Future” star plans to use to further his foundation's work to find treatments for Parkinson's disease.
Business
-
Rising cost of living tops Canadians' list of worries, RBC survey finds
A new RBC survey suggests financial uncertainty has become the new normal for many Canadians as inflation eats into their savings and hampers their future financial security.
-
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
Vancouver Island man earns global fame on TikTok with tap-testing videos
Travis Stock is grateful to have grown up from a shy boy to a fearless man — who was inspired by his big sister to overcome adversity through giving back — by finding a creative way to spread joy and positivity.
-
These Toronto restaurants were just added to the 2023 Michelin guide
Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.
Sports
-
Most of Spain's women's players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
Most of Spain's World Cup-winning players ended their boycott of the women's national team early Wednesday, but only after the government intervened to help shape an agreement to make immediate changes at the country's beleaguered soccer federation.
-
Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction
Looking for an 'inexpensive' way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer's match-worn outfits might be your ticket.
-
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
A man who died at a New England Patriots home game last weekend after he was punched at least twice in the head did not suffer a "traumatic injury" in the stands but had a medical issue, authorities in Massachusetts announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.