ANNAPOLIS, MD. -- Divers and boats are back searching in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after they didn't return from a canoe ride.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the search resumed Saturday after being suspended late Friday. Police and Kennedy Townsend now call the search a recovery operation.

The missing canoeists are Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.