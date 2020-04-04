Search resumes for the bodies of relatives of the Kennedy family
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., speaks at a news conference, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
ANNAPOLIS, MD. -- Divers and boats are back searching in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after they didn't return from a canoe ride.
Maryland Natural Resources Police say the search resumed Saturday after being suspended late Friday. Police and Kennedy Townsend now call the search a recovery operation.
The missing canoeists are Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.