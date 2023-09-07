Search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer enters eighth day
A murderer who made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard was still on the lam Thursday as the search entered its second week.
Residents who were under siege as heavily armed police hunted for the fugitive roaming their neighbourhood for several days described frustration with the search and anxiety at being locked down.
Danilo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, escaped from the Chester County prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. The breakout wasn't detected by guards for a full hour, authorities say.
Considered extremely dangerous, Cavalcante has since been spotted at least six times. Authorities continue to move and expand their search perimeter -- now a vast area filled with forests and thick brush -- while residents remain on edge.
Ryan Drummond, 42, had a harrowing encounter with the man believed to be the escapee when his home in Pocopson was broken into late Friday.
After awaking to a noise in the kitchen at about 11:40 p.m., he checked on his young kids, grabbed a framed picture of his family as armour, then flickered the hall lights from upstairs several times -- and had fear pulse through him when the intruder flicked them back.
"That was kind of the terrifying moment, where I like, looked at (my wife) quickly and said, `He is in the house, call 911 right now,"' Drummond said Wednesday.
"I saw him methodically, not panicked, walk out of the kitchen, in the living room toward that French door and walk out," he said.
Police came within a minute, but not before Cavalcante -- if it was him -- was on the run again, with a few pieces of fruit from Drummond's kitchen in hand.
Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. Prosecutors say he killed her to prevent her from telling police that he's wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.
He had been captured in Virginia after the ex-girlfriend's murder, and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.
The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Cavalcante's native Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story Wednesday with the headline "Dangerous hide-and-seek."
One suburban Philadelphia school district which had shuttered this week said it planned to open five schools Thursday that are located outside the search perimeter. Another neighbouring district said it reopened three schools late Wednesday and they would be open for classes on Thursday.
Longwood Gardens, one of the nation's premier botanical gardens, planned to reopen Thursday morning. A trail surveillance video captured Cavalcante walking through the garden's grounds on Monday night.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media from protest
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
-
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
-
Canadian gov’t launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Northwest Territories evacuee reflects on having baby while waiting to return home
Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.
-
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
World
-
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
-
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
-
Police combing U.K. for ex-soldier held on terror charges who escaped prison strapped to delivery truck
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom.
-
OPINION
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
-
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Politics
-
Canadian gov’t launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
-
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Health
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Drake announces highly anticipated 'For All the Dogs' album will arrive this month
Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: 'For All the Dogs' will drop Sept. 22.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of 'peptic ulcer disease.'
Business
-
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
Online gig work is growing globally, particularly in the developing world, creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce, according to a World Bank report released Thursday.
-
UAW makes contract counteroffer to Ford; Stellantis to make offer
The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday made a labour contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor, while Chrysler parent company Stellantis planned its counteroffer this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
-
Simone Biles says she’s aiming for the Paris Olympics next year: 'That’s the path I would love'
Simone Biles has said that participating at next year's Paris Olympics is a "path I would love," a month after making her competitive return to gymnastics.
-
SafeSport Center 'in potential crisis' according to panel's survey of Olympic system
A wide-ranging survey into the state of the U.S. Olympic system leveled criticism at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, with a draft report concluding that feedback collected about the 6-year-old agency "paints a picture of a center in potential crisis."
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.