Search continues for U.S. tourist and two French women missing in Greece

Greek police are still searching for a U.S. citizen who went missing on the Greek island of Amorgos, as well as two French women on the island of Sikinos in the Cyclades, a police spokeswoman told CNN on Monday.

Albert Calibet, a 59-year-old American, has been missing since June 11, Petros Vasilakis, head of the Southern Aegean Police press office, told CNN.

Calibet was vacationing alone on the island of Amorgos, Vasilakis said, adding that it was 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) when he went missing.

After searching the island, police are now concentrating on a specific area, and are examining 15 hiking routes in particular, Vasilakis said.

The two French nationals, aged 64 and 73 years old, went missing during a walk on the island of Sikinos, Vasilakis said. The search for them is in progress, but police do not know exactly where they were walking and what their destination was.

Vasilakis told CNN one of the women sent a message of distress to the guest house where she was staying. The person who received the message raised the alarm.

In recent weeks, there have been several cases of tourists dying or going missing while walking in extreme heat on the Greek islands, including British TV personality and health guru Michael Mosley, whose body was found on June 9.

Mosely went missing on June 5 while walking alone on the Greek island of Symi, sparking an enormous dayslong search involving the police, fire service, coast guard and volunteers.

Albert Calibet went missing on the Greek island of Amorgos. (Municipality of Amorgos via CNN Newsource)

A 55-year-old American tourist was found dead on Mathraki, a small island west of Corfu, on Sunday. He has subsequently been identified, Greek police said on Monday, though his identity has not yet been made public.

The man’s body will undergo a forensic examination later Monday to determine the cause of his death, police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told CNN.

On the island of Samos, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Saturday lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (328 yards) from the spot where he was last seen six days earlier, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.