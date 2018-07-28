Sean Spicer 'taken aback' by man's claim he used racial slur
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he answers a question during a briefing at the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 12:33PM EDT
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - A publicist says ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was "taken aback" by the "outrageous claim" of a black man who accused Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they attended a Rhode Island prep school.
Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for U.S. President Donald Trump.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer's name and said they attended Portsmouth Abbey School. Spicer waved to Lombard and said, "Hey. Yeah. How are you?"
Lombard then accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they were students. A Newport Daily News video doesn't show how Spicer reacted to that.
Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue says Spicer "can't recall any incident" like what Lombard alleges.
