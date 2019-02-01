

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- The Sea Shepherd environmental group says one if its ships was attacked with rocks and partly set on fire by fishing boats in Mexico's Gulf of California.

It was the second attack in a month in the Gulf, where Sea Shepherd is patrolling against illegal nets to help save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise.

Sea Shepherd published a video Friday showing a flotilla of fast, small fishing boats swarming around its larger vessel, the Farley Mowat.

Sea Shepherd said fishermen threw rocks that broke the ship's windows and briefly lit a fire on the Farley Mowat's deck.

Fishermen in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, have long complained about environmentalists trying to protect the vaquita marina, the world's smallest and most endangered porpoise.