Sea of protesters fills Hong Kong streets over extradition law
Protesters march along a downtown street against the proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, June 9, 2019. A sea of protesters is marching through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 7:25AM EDT
HONG KONG -- A sea of protesters was marching through central Hong Kong on Sunday in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges.
The massive protest came three days before Hong Kong's government plans to bring the bill to the full legislature, bypassing the committee process, in a bid to win approval by the end of the month.
Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has pushed forward with the legislation despite widespread criticism from human rights and business groups. Opponents say that China's legal system would not guarantee the same rights to defendants as in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.
"What can we do to get Carrie Lam to listen to us, how many people have to come out to make her reconsider listening to the public?" said Miu Wong, a 24-year-old office worker who joined the protest.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 but retained the right to its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" framework.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Panic at D.C. pride after attendees thought they heard gunshots
- Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help her beat Trump
- Sea of protesters fills Hong Kong streets over extradition law
- Mayor marches in pride parade amid Poland's anti-LGBT campaign
- Pete Buttigieg calls on LGBTQ ralliers to unite against Trump