Scientists call fraud on supposed extraterrestrials presented to Mexican Congress
Supposed aliens landed in Mexico's Congress but there were no saucer-shaped UFOs hovering over the historic building or bright green invaders like those seen in Hollywood films.
The specter of little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday from individuals suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist. The researchers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil.
The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the U.S. Congress in which a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of "non-human" activity since the 1930s
Journalist Jose Jaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."
The shriveled bodies with shrunken, warped heads left those in the chamber aghast and quickly kicked up a social media fervor.
"It's the queen of all evidence," Maussan claimed. "That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such."
But he warned that he didn't want to refer to them as "extraterrestrials" just yet.
The apparently desiccated bodies date back to 2017 and were found deep underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. The area is known for gigantic enigmatic figures scraped into the earth and seen only from a birds-eye-view. Most attribute the Nazca Lines to ancient indigenous communities, but the formations have captured the imaginations of many.
In 2017, Maussan made similar claims in Peru, and a report by the country's prosecutor's office found that the bodies were actually "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin."
The report added that the figures were almost certainly human-made and that "they are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present". The bodies were not publicly unveiled at the time, so it is unclear if they are the same as those presented to Mexico's congress.
On Wednesday, Julieta Fierro, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, was among those to express skepticism, saying that many details about the figures "made no sense."
Fierro added that the researchers' claims that her university endorsed their supposed discovery were false, and noted that scientists would need more advanced technology than the X-rays they claimed to use to determine if the allegedly calcified bodies were "non-human".
"Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe," she said. "He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don't believe in them."
The scientist added that it seemed strange that they extracted what would surely be a "treasure of the nation" from Peru without inviting the Peruvian ambassador.
Congressman Sergio Gutierrez Luna of the ruling Morena party, made it clear that Congress has not taken a position on the theses put forward during the more than three-hour session.
Believing or not was up to each member of the legislative body, but those who testified had to swear an oath to tell the truth.
Gutierrez Luna stressed the importance of listening to "all voices, all opinions" and said it was positive that there was a transparent dialogue on the issue of extraterrestrials.
In the U.S. in July, retired Maj. David Grusch alleged that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Grusch's highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was the U.S. Congress' latest foray into the world of UAPs -- or "unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.
Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter due to concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be tied to U.S. adversaries.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
Scientists call fraud on supposed extraterrestrials presented to Mexican Congress
Supposed aliens landed in Mexico's Congress but there were no saucer-shaped UFOs hovering over the historic building or bright green invaders like those seen in Hollywood films.
Hay River now open again to essential workers, despite work remaining on community guard
Essential workers were allowed to return to Hay River, N.W.T., Wednesday morning, marking the start of a phased re-entry for the entire community.
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
Canada
-
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Canadian governments, charities and citizens send aid to earthquake-stricken Morocco
Federal and provincial governments, charities and Moroccan Canadians are mobilizing to help the North African country, which has reported more than 2,900 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake struck south of the city of Marrakech last Friday.
-
New report paints dire picture of climate change in Ontario
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
World
-
New photo released of arrest of escaped murderer who spent 2 weeks on the run
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
-
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
-
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.
-
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
-
Argentina shuts down a publisher that sold books praising the Nazis. One person has been arrested
Argentina's Federal Police shut down a publisher that sold books that praised Nazi ideology, seized hundreds of texts and arrested one person as part of what authorities characterized as a "historic seizure" of Nazi propaganda, officials said Wednesday.
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
Politics
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health
-
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
-
'Needle in a haystack': Expert says finding daycare E. coli outbreak source complex
Health investigators and scientists are diving deep into food and fecal samples to zero in on the cause of an ongoing E. coli outbreak affecting Calgary daycares, but experts say definitive answers may be hard to come by.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
-
Birkenstock heads for Wall Street in another blow to Europe
German shoemaker Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, becoming the latest European company to choose the United States as the place to raise money on the stock market.
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Sports
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
U.S. senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States.
-
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer's betting rules, the Football Association said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.