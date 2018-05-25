School shooting survivors share their stories with Texas governor
Santa Fe students takes part in a roundtable discussion in Austin, Texas, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe, Texas on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 12:39AM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas - Survivors of last week's school shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories of dodging bullets, hiding from the attacker and seeing classmates get shot as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
They said they want more armed security to keep campuses safe. The emotional three-hour discussion Thursday marked the end of three days of meetings Abbott held on school safety and mass shootings.
While the governor has appeared to embrace ideas of boosting security and tracking student mental health, there is little expectation the staunch gun-rights supporter will push for major changes to restrict owning firearms or buying them.
The Republican organized the mostly closed-door meetings shortly after eight students and two substitute teachers were fatally shot inside Santa Fe High School.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
- London couple convicted of murdering nanny, burning her body
- North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as journalists watch
- 30-year-old evicted from parents' house must leave by June 1
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'tremendous anger' and 'hostility' by North Korea