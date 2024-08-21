World

    • School employee kills at least 3 people in a Bosnian town, police say

    Police officers stand in front of a secondary school building in Sanski Most, northwest of Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, after a school employee shot and killed three people. (AP Photo/Edvin Zulic) Police officers stand in front of a secondary school building in Sanski Most, northwest of Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, after a school employee shot and killed three people. (AP Photo/Edvin Zulic)
    Share
    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -

    CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

    A school employee shot and killed three people Wednesday in a town in northwestern Bosnia, police said. The shooter was severely injured after trying to kill himself.

    The shooting took place around 10 a.m. local time at a secondary school in Sanski Most, about 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, said regional police spokesman Adnan Beganovic.

    Beganovic told The Associated Press that the man used a “military weapon, an automatic rifle." He then attempted to kill himself and is in serious condition in a hospital in nearby Banja Luka.

    The victims included the school principal, a secretary and a teacher, said Beganovic. Bosnian schools are closed for the summer holiday, but Beganovic said there were people in the school as repeat examinations were underway.

    Regional N1 television reported that the man had a dispute with school management.

    No other details were immediately available.

    The Balkan region is awash with small arms and weapons since the 1990s wars, part of the breakup of Yugoslavia, particularly in Bosnia, a country of about 3.5 million people. According to a 2010 study by the United Nations Development Program, there were about 750,000 weapons in illegal possession in Bosnia.

    Last month, a veteran entered a care home for older people in a quiet central town in Croatia and opened fire, killing six people and wounding six others.

    Last May a teenager in Serbia opened fire at a school with his father's guns, killing nine children and a school guard. A day later a 20-year-old shooter killed nine people and wounded 12 in a rampage outside Belgrade, the capital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News