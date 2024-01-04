Scenes of loss play out across Japan's western coastline after quake kills 92, dozens still missing
His face hidden under a humble straw hat, the man stood silent, watching several helmeted rescue workers carefully lift his wife's body from the rubble, wrapped in blue plastic on a stretcher.
He wiped his weary face with a rag. His eyes were red.
This scene in the city of Suzu was tragically repeated across Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions on the western coastline of Japan after Monday’s 7.6-magnitude temblor that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered boats like toys in the waters, and prompted tsunami warnings.
The death toll stood at 92 as of early Friday.
Ishikawa officials said 55 of those who died were in the city of Wajima and 23 were in Suzu. The 13 others were reported in five neighbouring towns. More than 460 people have been injured, at least 26 seriously.
Officials said 242 people still missing, releasing a list of names that has grown by the day. Many of them are elderly and from the hard-hit cities of Wajima and Suzu.
What exacerbated matters was people visiting to ring in the new year with their loved ones when the quake hit.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reinforced rescue operations with about 3,600 soldiers in addition to the initial 1,000. Their mission is to provide those affected with fresh water and hot meals, as well as set up bathing facilities for the 34,000 who lost their homes and are now staying at evacuation facilities.
Although Japan is reputed for relatively reliable disaster relief, essential supplies such as water, food and blankets have been running short.
"All we got was a couple of rice balls," said elderly Yasuo Kobatake cupping his hand in a tiny ball to show how small the meal was. He has been staying with his wife at an elementary school, an impromptu evacuation centre. He was only given a tiny paper cup, half-filled with water that "vanished in a sip."
When the earth trembled, Kobatake was about to wear his shoes to head out. He ran out of the house wearing just one sock. That first tremblor was followed by the main more destructive quake which flung him to the ground. A concrete wall came crashing down, barely missing him.
Kobatake can no longer access his destroyed house.
"So here I am with my wife sleeping beside all the others (taking shelter at the school). We talk to each other and we try to encourage each other," he said.
Kobatake hoped help was on the way.
However, many roads have been blocked by landslides or suffered cracks because of the strong quake, making it difficult for trucks delivering water and food supplies to reach those in need. The hardest hit spots were on the Noto Peninsula, the centre of the quake, connected by a narrow land strip to the rest of the main island of Honshu, making alternative routes scarce.
Snow is expected over the weekend, so finding those trapped under the rubble has become even more critical.
Three days after Monday's quake, rescuers are still pulling out people alive from under debris. But time is running out. Experts categorize the first 72 hours as crucial to finding survivors.
Authorities warned more quakes and tsunamis could follow, stressing extra caution over the coming few days. Plans are also underway to fly some evacuated people out to safer areas.
Aftershocks continued to rock the coastal areas, near the epicentre in Noto, about 300 kilometres (185 miles) from Tokyo on the opposite coast, hit Monday.
The quake set off tsunami warnings, followed by waves measuring more than 1 metre (3 feet) in some places. The warnings have since been lifted.
The usual pastoral landscape of Ishikawa was replaced by gray stretches of ash and charred walls, where a fire broke out in Wajima city.
Cars were perched crooked on roads scarred with deep giant cracks. Lopsided houses missing rooftop tiles sat sadly beside a home the quake flattened to the ground, reducing it to a pile of wood. Boats floated belly-up in the bay.
The first day of trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, usually a celebratory affair with the ringing of a big bell and throngs of kimono-clad women, was marked with a moment of silence, as people bowed their heads, to mourn the dead.
"I would like to express my heartfelt prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives, and my deepest sympathies to all those suffering from the disaster," said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
Japan is prone to earthquakes, with many fault lines and volcanoes. A massive quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011 caused widespread damage in northeastern Japan.
So far, no major issues have been reported at nuclear plants following this week's earthquake and aftershocks.
------
Kageyama reported from Tokyo. Haruka Nuga in Bangkok contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.
Logging is degrading Quebec, Ontario's boreal forests and threatening caribou: study
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Liberals pick candidate for O'Toole byelection who first tried running for Conservatives
A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Avian flu feared in Canadian polar bears after disease kills bear in Alaska
Scientists fear Canadian polar bears may be threatened by the spread of avian flu after officials confirmed the disease killed a bear in Alaska.
Canada
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
On-call teacher in Yukon is accused of possessing child pornography
An on-call teacher in Yukon who worked at 10 different schools over five years has been charged with possession of child pornography.
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
World
-
Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her
A Nevada judge was back to work a day after being attacked by a defendant in a felony battery case who was captured on courtroom video charging forward and "supermanning" over the judge's bench after it became clear that he was being sentenced to prison, a court official said Thursday.
-
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.
-
One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry
Former President Donald Trump will spend Saturday's third anniversary of the Capitol riot by holding two campaign rallies in leadoff-voting Iowa in his bid to win back the White House.
-
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after colliding with another train at low speed, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries and causing major service disruptions across Manhattan during the afternoon rush hour, authorities said.
-
Sudan paramilitary leader says he's committed to ceasefire, but no progress on proposed peace talks
Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo said Thursday he was committed to a ceasefire to end the devastating war that has wrecked his country, even as fighting continues and there has been no progress on proposed peace talks between Dagalo and Sudan military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.
-
President of Belarus gives himself lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus signed a new law Thursday that gives him lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running in future presidential elections.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
Health
-
Twins born 40 minutes apart have birthdays in different years
A New Jersey family has welcomed twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
-
N.S. emergency rooms overwhelmed as patients turn up ill
Steady flu and COVID cases in Nova Scotia are leading to overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots
Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
Entertainment
-
Adam Sandler spotted playing pickup game in Tuscon before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado
Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona's McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.
-
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
-
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
Business
-
StatCan, Rentals.ca announce new tool to track the rental market in Canada
Rentals.ca has announced that it is partnering with Statistics Canada to develop a new index to track trends in the Canadian rental housing market.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
opinion
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
Lifestyle
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
-
13-year-old thought to be first ever to defeat the unbeatable game: Tetris
Willis Gibson is believed to be the first human gamer to reach level 157 of the classic video game nearly 40 years after its release.
Sports
-
Matthews, McDavid, Bedard among headliners for NHL all-star teams
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Chicago Blackhawks rookie centre Connor Bedard are among the headliners for the NHL's all-star teams.
-
Canadian champion ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen accused of sexual assault: report
USA Today has reported that Canadian ice dance champion Nikolaj Sorensen is under investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012.
-
Theegala leads season opener at Kapalua with 64. Morikawa hits opening tee shot packed with emotion
Sahith Theegala made six straight birdies to start the back nine and finished with one last birdie for a 9-under 64 and a one-shot lead in The Sentry as the PGA Tour season began Thursday with beautiful views on the horizon and on scorecards.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here’s what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
U.S. new vehicle sales rise 12 per cent as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes
Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12 per cent more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade.