Scenes from Kyiv after Russian attack
Published Monday, March 14, 2022 1:02PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 14, 2022 2:27PM EDT
Authorities and residents in Kyiv were surveying damage after a deadly Russian strike on March 14.
A man places a small Ukrainian flag on a burnt balcony of an apartment in a block destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
An elderly man walks outside an apartment block destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
Local residents went back to their apartment buildings hoping to grab some of their belongings.
A woman at a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)
People retrieve belongings from an apartment struck by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
A Ukrainian firefighter works in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana / AP)
A local resident searches for her belongings in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
A resident sits outside a destroyed building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana / AP)
A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block struck by artillery fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)
The bombing also damaged local infrastructures and an Antonov aircraft factory.
A Ukrainian soldier passes a destroyed trolleybus and taxi after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)
Soldiers inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)