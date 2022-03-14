Authorities and residents in Kyiv were surveying damage after a deadly Russian strike on March 14.

A man places a small Ukrainian flag on a burnt balcony of an apartment in a block destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)



An elderly man walks outside an apartment block destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

Local residents went back to their apartment buildings hoping to grab some of their belongings.

A woman at a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

People retrieve belongings from an apartment struck by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

A Ukrainian firefighter works in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana / AP)

A local resident searches for her belongings in an apartment building hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

A resident sits outside a destroyed building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana / AP)

A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block struck by artillery fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

The bombing also damaged local infrastructures and an Antonov aircraft factory.

A Ukrainian soldier passes a destroyed trolleybus and taxi after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

Soldiers inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)