Scandal-hit EU political group starts damage limitation work

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivers a speech during a plenary session, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivers a speech during a plenary session, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social